"It's so hard," Song Il-kook sighs over his three eighth-grade sons' adolescence: "I live day by day praying"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actor Song Il-kook opened up about the difficulties of raising his three sons, Song Dae-han, Min-guk, and Manse, who are now in eighth grade and going through puberty.

The 28th episode of KBS CoolFM's "Park Myung-soo's Radio Show" featured actors Song Il-kook, Song Seon-mi, and Sa Gang as guests. The three are appearing together in the play "A Streetcar Named Desire."

When asked about his greatest desire, Song Il-kook said, "My family. For my family to be healthy."

However, as the conversation turned to family, he also opened up about the practical challenges of raising his three sons. Song Il-kook shared an update on Song Dae-han, Min-guk, and Manse, saying, "I'm under a lot of stress these days."

Speaking about the triplets' adolescence now that they are all in eighth grade, Song Il-kook said, "All three of my children are in eighth grade, so I live day by day praying."

Park Myung-soo consoled him, saying, "It's better to go through the hardship all at once. Once you've raised them, think how happy you'll be later."

Song Il-kook, however, confessed, "But it's so hard," while Park Myung-soo prompted laughter by saying, "You had them yourself, so you have to take responsibility."

Song Il-kook also shared his parenting philosophy with a listener who had opened up about concerns over the triplets' adolescence.

He said, "I hear a lot about parenting, too. But I think there's something more important than how you raise your children," emphasizing the importance of the relationship between spouses.

He continued, "I think that if the relationship between spouses is good, the children will follow suit. Parenting itself isn't the most important thing; I think what's more important is how to maintain a happy relationship between husband and wife."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.