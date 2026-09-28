The Actor's Judge Wife Eventually Nagged Him: "I've Never Seen Anyone Who Doesn't Take Care of Themselves Like You"

Photo: MBN

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Actor Song Il-kook revealed the remarks he received from his judge wife about taking care of his appearance.

Song Il-kook, Song Seon-mi and Sa Kang appeared on KBS CoolFM's "Park Myung-soo's Radio Show," which aired on the 26th, and chatted with the host.

Park Myung-soo noted that Song Il-kook's appearance had remained unchanged despite their long absence from each other. He expressed his pleasure at seeing people who had been active in the 1990s, saying, "It's nice to meet people from my generation—or perhaps I shouldn't call us the same age—who were active in the same decade."

Looking at Song Il-kook, he praised him, saying, "You really look exactly the same. You must take incredibly good care of yourself. You look just as you did when you appeared on TV years ago."

Song Il-kook then shared an unexpected story. He said that he was not the type to pay much attention to his appearance.

Song Il-kook drew attention by revealing, "My wife would even tell me, 'I've never seen anyone who doesn't take care of themselves like you. You're an actor,' and urge me to go to a dermatologist."

Meanwhile, Song Il-kook married his wife, who is a judge, in 2008. They have three sons: Song Dae-han, Min-guk and Manse.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.