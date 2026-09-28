Kim Yon-ja Breaks Down in Tears Over Her Mother's Acute Parkinson's Disease: "She Couldn't Even Stand After Just One Year"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Singer Kim Yon-ja burst into tears as she recalled her mother, whose acute Parkinson's disease had made it difficult for her to move around within a year.

On the 28th, tvN released a video from You Quiz on the Block with the caption, "Mom, who cried while talking on the phone every day with 19-year-old Yeon-ja. Time with Mom, who changed after developing acute Parkinson's disease."

In the video, Kim Yon-ja looked back on the period when she moved to Japan in 1977 at the age of 19 to pursue her career. She confessed, "Because I was homesick, I kept making international calls. My international phone bill came to 300,000 won a month, so I was scolded terribly."

She continued, "I called my mother every day. Looking back, I think we held onto our phones and cried together," recalling how difficult it was to live apart from her family at such a young age.

Regarding her mother's current condition, Kim Yon-ja said, "My mother developed acute Parkinson's disease." She then became emotional, saying, "She even came to see me when I was recording a TV show the year before last, but it has only been a year, and she is already confined to bed and cannot even stand up."

She said, "We used to travel around the country together. We were like sisters and friends," before bursting into tears. "My mother was such an active person. I wish she could have enjoyed life happily and passed away peacefully. I feel so sorry for her."

Kim Yon-ja previously revealed that her mother was battling the disease on a variety show last year and became tearful at the time.

At the time, she said, "My mother loved exercising and was a very active person, but at some point, she was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease." She added, "Her speech became slurred in August the year before last. It changes every day. She used to go around energetically, and then this suddenly happened, so it feels like a dream and I cannot believe it."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.