"Both Pregnancy and Miscarriage Claims Were False"—Go Se-won's Ex-Girlfriend Who Harassed Him Sentenced to Two Years and Taken into Custody in Court

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] A woman identified as A, who was indicted for repeatedly contacting and seeking out actor Go Se-won and posting false information about him online, has been sentenced to prison.

According to a report by Ten Asia on the 28th, the Anyang Branch of Suwon District Court recently sentenced A to two years in prison on charges including stalking and defamation. The court also ordered her to complete 40 hours of a stalking treatment program.

During the trial, evidence showed that A had repeatedly approached Go Se-won. She contacted him 54 times in total and was also found to have contacted his mother eight times.

A also continued posting online. She uploaded multiple posts claiming that she had been sexually assaulted during her relationship with Go Se-won and had subsequently become pregnant and suffered a miscarriage. The posts were published 10 times in total, according to reports.

However, the court determined that the key claims A had made online did not correspond with the objective facts.

After reviewing various materials, including gynecological records, ultrasound results, fact-finding documents from relevant institutions, an expert assessment by the Korean Medical Association, and transcripts of recordings, the court concluded that A's claims regarding her pregnancy, miscarriage, and coercive sexual relations were untrue.

The case first came to light in 2021, when A posted on an online community claiming that an actor had gotten her pregnant and that she had suffered a miscarriage. At the time, she publicly alleged that she had been abandoned by the actor she was dating after becoming pregnant. She later identified the actor as Go Se-won.

Go Se-won also released a statement at the time. While acknowledging that he had previously been divorced and had dated A, he maintained that some of the claims later made online were untrue.

Go Se-won's representatives subsequently pursued legal action, alleging that A had stalked him by repeatedly contacting not only him but also his family.

Following the ruling, Go Se-won's representatives said they would seek civil liability separately from the criminal proceedings. They are reportedly planning to pursue additional legal measures, including a damages claim, over the harm caused by the repeated contacts and online posts.

Meanwhile, Go Se-won debuted as a talent recruited through a KBS open audition in 1997. He has since appeared in various productions, including "Ugly Miss Young-ae," "Three Brothers," "Mother's Garden," and "Fatal Promise."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.