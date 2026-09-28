Scalper Who Targeted Only Seventeen and Pocketed KRW 7 Billion Receives Prison Sentence and Forfeiture Order of More Than KRW 1 Billion... "Uncompromising Legal Action"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Professional ticket scalpers who illegally traded Seventeen concert tickets have been sentenced to prison. The court also ordered them to forfeit more than KRW 1 billion in total.

Pledis Entertainment disclosed the status of its legal actions for the third quarter of 2026 through Seventeen's official account on the 28th, stating, "We continue to take legal action against the dissemination of false information, insults, and sexual slander targeting our artists."

According to the agency, in response to illegal ticket trading by professional scalpers, some of those recently arrested were sentenced to prison terms of one year and eight months and one year and four months, respectively, and ordered to forfeit more than KRW 1 billion in total.

The agency stated, "In addition to these individuals, investigative procedures against other professional scalpers, particularly those based overseas, are still underway, and we are actively cooperating with requests from investigative authorities."

Pledis previously announced in March that a group of scalpers had been arrested by police after using macro programs to secure large quantities of tickets and reselling them at high prices, generating approximately KRW 7 billion in illicit profits.

The agency also reported the outcome of a case involving malicious defamation targeting Seventeen. It stated, "The defendant indicted on charges of maliciously defaming Seventeen was recently fined KRW 2 million at the first trial." The defendant appealed the ruling, and the appellate trial is currently underway.

The agency stressed, "We will respond firmly until the end to ensure that the defendant receives appropriate punishment in the appellate trial as well."

The agency also conducts real-time monitoring of online communities, music platforms, and social media platforms in Korea and abroad. It plans to respond under a zero-tolerance policy to conduct that infringes on the rights and interests of its artists, including the dissemination of false information, insults, disparaging comments about appearance or nationality, mockery and hateful expressions, sexual harassment, and sexual objectification.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

▶ The full text of the Pledis notice follows.

Hello, this is Pledis Entertainment.

To protect the rights and interests of our artist Seventeen and respond firmly to malicious acts, we continue to take legal action against the dissemination of false information, insults, and sexual slander targeting our artist. These actions are based on monitoring materials collected by us and active reports from our fans. We would like to provide the following update on legal actions underway as of the third quarter of 2026.

1. Update on Major Criminal Complaint Cases

Based on the evidence collected, we have filed complaints against the authors of malicious posts, and judicial proceedings are currently underway in numerous cases. In particular, a defendant indicted on charges of maliciously defaming our artist was recently fined KRW 2 million at the first trial. The defendant appealed the ruling, and the appellate trial is currently underway. We will respond firmly until the end to ensure that the defendant receives appropriate punishment in the appellate trial as well. We are also responding without leniency to this case and other cases currently under investigation by law enforcement authorities. We will continue to take uncompromising legal action against any future crimes that infringe on our artist's rights and interests.

2. Response to Illegal Ticket Trading by Professional Scalpers

We have worked closely with investigative authorities to apprehend and punish professional scalpers who have engaged in the illegal trading of our artist's concert tickets. As a result, some of the professional scalpers recently arrested were sentenced to prison terms of one year and eight months and one year and four months, respectively, and ordered to forfeit more than KRW 1 billion in total. Investigative procedures against other professional scalpers, particularly those based overseas, are also continuing, and we are actively cooperating with requests from investigative authorities. We will continue to track professional scalpers involved in illegal ticket trading to the end and respond firmly without leniency.

3. Ongoing Monitoring and Evidence Collection for Malicious Posts

Using our own real-time monitoring system, we collect and preserve evidence of conduct that infringes on our artist's rights and interests across online channels in Korea and abroad, including major online communities such as dcinside, Ilbe Storehouse (Ilbe), FM Korea, theqoo, instiz, Women’s Generation, Jjukppang Cafe, Nate Pann, and Weverse; music platforms such as Melon and Bugs Music; and social media platforms such as X, Instagram, YouTube, and Threads. Even if a post is deleted immediately, our monitoring system can track its author and secure evidence. The dissemination of false information that defames our artist, insults, disparaging comments about appearance or nationality, mocking or hateful expressions, sexual harassment, and sexual objectification are clear crimes punishable under relevant laws. We will respond forcefully under a zero-tolerance policy, without any leniency or settlement.

4. Information on Submitting Fan Reports

In addition to our ongoing monitoring, reports submitted by fans are greatly helpful in proving criminal acts and identifying suspects. If you find malicious posts that infringe on our artist's rights and interests, please submit a report using the format below.

Report channel: HYBE Artist Rights Violation Report Website

Recommended format: A full-screen capture of a PC screen or a PDF file, including the URL, the complete contents of the post, the author's information, the date the post was written, and the date the capture was made. The PDF should be saved through the print menu.

We sincerely thank all Carat fans for their unwavering support and love for Seventeen. We will continue to do our best to protect our artist's reputation and rights and interests.

Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.