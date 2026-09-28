Kim Ji-ho ♥ Kim Ho-jin, Both in Their 50s, Show Off Youthful Looks Even While Sweating: "It's Nice to Exercise Together"

[Sportschosun, reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actors Kim Ji-ho and Kim Ho-jin have shown that they remain as affectionate as ever.

On the 28th, Kim Ji-ho posted a photo on her social media.

In the photo, Kim Ji-ho is seen sweating as she works out with Kim Ho-jin. Kim Ji-ho expressed her affection for Kim Ho-jin, writing, "We went out saying we'd take a walk, but I ended up running for no reason. Still, it's nice to exercise together." Even in their 25th year of marriage, the couple continues to exercise together and spend warm, affectionate time with each other.

In particular, the two showed off youthful looks side by side, making it hard to believe that they are in their 50s. Even after sweating from their workout, they continued to look flattering and caught people's attention.

The couple married in 2001 and has one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.