'Three Buildings, Four Supercars': Poppin' Hyun Joon Gives Away a Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Motorcycle for Free... 'Done in One Minute'

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] A new owner came forward just one minute after Poppin' Hyun Joon offered his Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) motorcycle for free.

On the 28th, Poppin' Hyun Joon posted a video of a BMW S1000RR motorcycle on his social media, along with the words, "Free giveaway."

He described its mileage and condition, saying, "It has 78,000 kilometers on it. The mileage is a bit high, but it's still rideable. If you're willing to fix it as you ride, just take it."

In the video, he also demonstrated starting the motorcycle himself.

Poppin' Hyun Joon said he had canceled the motorcycle's registration, adding, "Come and take it. After you take it, all responsibility for any accidents lies with the person who takes it."

It did not take long to find a new owner.

Poppin' Hyun Joon soon announced, "It's been completed in one minute." Despite the warning that the motorcycle might require repairs, the free giveaway ended in an instant.

Previously, Poppin' Hyun Joon appeared on the YouTube channel Daktershin and attracted attention by revealing, "I have three buildings, and currently own four supercars."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.