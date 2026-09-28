'Lee Min-woo's Wife' Lee Ami Explains Why She Disappeared from 'Mr. House Husband'... "My Appearance Has Ended. Thank You for Your Support"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Viewers will no longer be able to see the daily life of Shinhwa member Lee Min-woo and his wife, Lee Ami, on KBS2's 'Mr. House Husband.'

Lee Ami held a Q&A session with fans on social media on the 27th.

When a fan asked, "Are you not coming to 'Mr. House Husband'?" she replied, "My time on 'Mr. House Husband' is over. Thank you so much for all your support," announcing that her appearance on the show had ended. She did not disclose the specific reason for her departure.

Lee Min-woo has appeared on 'Mr. House Husband' since 2024, sharing his family's daily life with viewers.

The show later featured everything from his relationship with Lee Ami and their wedding preparations to their life with their two daughters. News that the couple's appearances have ended has drawn continued interest from viewers who had followed their family story.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-woo and Lee Ami held their wedding ceremony last March. Lee Min-woo adopted Lee Ami's first daughter, whom she had been raising alone, as his legal daughter. The couple welcomed their second daughter last December.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.