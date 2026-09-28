Even Ex-Wife Yu Kkaetnip Left a 'Heart'... Choi Go-gi ♥ Lee Joo-eun's Wedding Dress Fitting: "I Almost Cried"

Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] YouTuber Choi Go-gi shared footage from his bride-to-be Lee Joo-eun's wedding dress fitting, conveying his excitement and emotion ahead of their marriage.

Choi Go-gi recently shared photos from his wedding dress fitting with Lee Joo-eun on social media.

As he watched Lee Joo-eun in her wedding dress, Choi Go-gi left an emotional message, appearing overwhelmed by his feelings. Lee Joo-eun was also referred to as 'Jjonjjoni,' a pet name Choi Go-gi usually uses for her.

Choi Go-gi said, "Jjonjjoni in a wedding dress. I got teary-eyed as soon as she appeared." He added, "As I thought back on each moment that had simply passed us by, I wondered why both the difficult and happy times came to mind."

He continued, "We had been rushing through the wedding preparations, but seeing her standing there in the dress made me feel as though everything we'd been through was sorted out all at once." He also shared, "I could only say that she was beautiful, but those words fell far short. I didn't know what else to say, so I just kept taking photos."

Lee Joo-eun reportedly tried on a total of seven dresses during the fitting. Choi Go-gi said, "She tried on as many as seven dresses, but none of them looked wrong on her, so choosing one took the longest." He added, "Still, I never once felt bored."

He also expressed his excitement ahead of the wedding, saying, "There are only a few days like this in a lifetime, and I'm happy that there are still more days like this ahead." In another post, Choi Go-gi wrote, "At the wedding dress fitting, the groom was left speechless," and recalled, "Today was the day of the dress fitting. I thought all I had to do was take photos and come home, but it turned out to be a much bigger day than I expected."

He said, "I almost cried as soon as she put on the first dress. Maybe it was because of all the hardships we'd gone through. Those memories flashed before me."

Choi Go-gi's ex-wife, Yu Kkaetnip, also left a heart on the post in support.

Choi Go-gi married YouTuber Yu Kkaetnip in 2016 after a premarital pregnancy, and they had a daughter, Sol-ip. The couple divorced in 2020, and Choi Go-gi has been raising Sol-ip since then.

Recently, Yu Kkaetnip appeared with her ex-husband Choi Go-gi on TV Chosun's entertainment program The Private Life of X, where she shared details about her life after the divorce. At the time, she said of Choi Go-gi's current girlfriend, "We share the same desire to support Sol-ip as a reliable guardian and mother," and added, "It would mean a lot to us if you could view her with support rather than prejudice."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.