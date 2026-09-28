Shim Eun-kyung and WOODZ Turn Down Roles in Succession... 'Japanese Atomic-Bomb Film' to Receive 150 Million Won in Government Funding

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Damako, a film that actress Shim Eun-kyung and singer WOODZ (Jo Seung-yeon) declined to appear in, has been selected for international co-production support from the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).

According to a report by Sports Kyunghyang on the 28th, Damako was selected for KOFIC's 2026 second-half pilot project for international film co-productions. The film is scheduled to receive 150 million won in support.

KOFIC's board approved the project's screening results as originally proposed on the 28th of last month.

Damako is a joint production by South Korea's Jin Pictures and Japan's Central Arts, with Junji Sakamoto directing. The film reportedly follows a Japanese boy who loses his parents in the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, comes to South Korea with an ethnic Korean resident of Japan, and experiences the Korean War.

After the plot became known, concerns were raised over how the film would portray the victims of the atomic bombing against the historical backdrop of Japan's war of aggression and colonial rule.

Reports that Shim Eun-kyung and WOODZ were also being considered for roles drew attention to the two stars. However, both said they had declined the offers.

During a livestream on the 27th, WOODZ explained that he received the script, reviewed its contents, and then declined the role. He added that reports about his potential appearance emerged during that process.

Shim Eun-kyung's representatives also said on the 28th, "She received the offer but declined it, deciding not to appear in the film."

Regardless of whether the two stars appear, confirmation that Damako was selected for government funding has sparked interest in how the film will portray the historical events.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.