Han Jung-soo Opens Up About Insomnia After the Death of the Late Kim Joo-hyuk... He Stopped Taking Sleeping Pills but Says, "I Can't Sleep These Days"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Han Jung-soo confessed that he is still having difficulty sleeping despite stopping his use of sleeping pills.

On the 28th, Han Jung-soo uploaded a short video to his social media along with the caption, "60-Second Monologue #Insomnia." In the video, he shared an update, saying, "I'm not clear-headed right now."

Han Jung-soo said, "There’s a medication I used to take called Trittico, but when I take it, I’m not clear-headed until the next day. I can't sleep these days. So I added another medication, but I feel completely groggy."

He continued, "I stopped taking sleeping pills. It's a miracle." Although he has stopped taking sleeping pills, he explained that he recently added another medication because of his insomnia.

In 2023, Han Jung-soo confessed on Channel A's 'Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic' that he had suffered from a sleep disorder and panic symptoms after the sudden death of his close friend, the late Kim Joo-hyuk.

At the time, he said, "I can't sleep even if I stay awake for three or four nights," opening up about his profound sense of loss.

Then, in 2024, he also endured the pain of losing his younger sister, who had been battling an illness. In the latest video, he announced that he had stopped taking sleeping pills while candidly sharing that he still cannot sleep in his daily life.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.