Same Place, Different Figure... Park Soo-hong's Wife Kim Da-ye Heads to Busan After Two Years, Down from 90 kg to 52 kg

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Su-hyun] Television personality Park Soo-hong enjoyed a special family trip to Busan with his wife, Kim Da-ye, and their daughter, Jae-i.

A video titled 'We're back in Busan, where she was in her mother's womb, after two years. 23-month-old Jae-i's trip to Busan' was posted on Park Soo-hong's YouTube channel on the 28th.

The trip held special meaning for Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye. They returned to Busan with their 23-month-old daughter, Jae-i, after previously visiting the city when Kim Da-ye was full-term pregnant.

On the first day of their Busan trip, Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye visited Haeundae Beach with their daughter, Jae-i. Fascinated by the sand, Jae-i toddled around and looked at her surroundings as she faced the expansive sea and sandy beach.

Jae-i especially showed a cute reaction by looking at the sea and exclaiming, "Sea~" Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye also enjoyed a happy moment as they watched their daughter.

The couple said it felt especially meaningful to return with their daughter to the Busan location they had visited when Kim Da-ye was heavily pregnant.

Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye reminisced about their previous trip, saying, "It feels amazing to come back with Jae-i to the place we visited when we were full-term pregnant."

Kim Da-ye's current appearance also drew attention. Her weight rose to 90 kg during pregnancy, but she reportedly continued managing her diet and exercising consistently after childbirth, bringing her weight down to 52 kg.

Returning to the Busan beach with a noticeably different appearance from when she was full-term pregnant, Kim Da-ye enjoyed the trip with her daughter, Jae-i, and appeared cheerful.

What made the trip even more special was seeing Jae-i, who had been in her mother's womb about two years earlier, now walking across the Haeundae sand with her parents and looking out at the sea.

Meanwhile, Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye married in 2021 and welcomed their daughter, Jae-i, last year. They continue to connect with fans by sharing their daily life with their daughter on YouTube and social media.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.