"I've taught my husband for 10 years," Kim So-young laughs at Oh Sang-jin's photography skills... Just how good is he?

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Television personality Kim So-young shared glimpses of her everyday life with her husband, Oh Sang-jin, offering a humorous look at their life as a couple.

On the 28th, Kim So-young shared photos capturing various moments from the past month on her social media, writing, "September passed in an instant."

The photos showed ordinary yet precious moments, including time spent with her family. Kim So-young drew attention as she looked back on the month, taking photos whenever she found a moment amid her busy daily life.

In particular, she revealed the couple's unique chemistry when she asked Oh Sang-jin to take her picture while they were out together.

After looking at the photos, Kim So-young continued her subtle brag about Oh Sang-jin's photography skills, saying, "After teaching my husband for 10 years, he's gotten good at arranging photo grids."

Her witty remark, suggesting that the couple knows each other's tastes and styles better than anyone after spending so many years together, brought a smile to readers' faces.

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married Oh Sang-jin, a former MBC announcer and fellow colleague, in 2016. The couple welcomed a daughter in 2019 and had a son last April, becoming parents of two children.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.