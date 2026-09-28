Ji Yeon-su Kept Scolding Her 8-Year-Old Son Over His Underwear—Then Learned Why and Said, "I'm Really Sorry"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Ji Yeon-su opened up about an incident in which she scolded her son and apologized only later.

On the 28th, a video of Ji Yeon-su speaking with sex education instructor Lee Si-hoon was released on the YouTube channel "Ji Yeon-su's Yeonsuropta."

Ji Yeon-su said she was unsure how much and how best to teach her son about sex and the body while raising him on her own.

During the conversation, she recalled that until her son was eight, urine would be on his underwear whenever he returned from school.

Ji Yeon-su recalled, "It never happened at night, but it kept happening whenever he came home from school, so I got very angry."

However, the reason she learned later was different from what she had assumed.

She explained that urine had gotten on his clothes because her son had never properly learned what to do when urinating, adding, "I kept getting angry and scolding him."

She said that she later apologized to her son, telling him, "Mom is really sorry. I didn't know."

Ji Yeon-su also shared her feelings, saying, "It would have been easier to guide him if there had been a father who could watch over him alongside me."

Lee Si-hoon advised her not to blame herself excessively for supposedly falling short because she was raising her son alone, noting that even families with fathers may fail to recognize a child's difficulties.

After the counseling session, Ji Yeon-su said, "I felt guilty because I always thought I was inadequate and that I alone was raising my child the wrong way," adding, "I feel a little lighter now."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.