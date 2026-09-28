Park Soo-hong's Family, at the Center of an 'Inconsiderate Behavior on a Flight' Controversy, Takes a Train This Time... Another Family Trip Just a Month Later

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Park Soo-hong's family went on a family trip by train this time, about a month after becoming embroiled in a controversy over allegedly causing inconvenience on a flight.

On the 28th, a video titled 'We're Back in Busan, Where We First Came When Jae-i Was in Her Mom's Womb, After Two Years: 23-Month-Old Jae-i's Trip to Busan' was posted on Park Soo-hong's YouTube channel.

In the video, Park Soo-hong traveled to Busan with his wife, Kim Da-ye, and their 23-month-old daughter, Jae-i. This time, they traveled by train rather than by plane.

On the train, Jae-i spent time playing with stickers while being held in her father Park Soo-hong's arms. The video also showed Jae-i falling comfortably asleep. Looking at his daughter, Park Soo-hong expressed his affection, saying, "You can't imagine how beautiful she looks when she's asleep."

Previously, Park Soo-hong's family became embroiled in controversy over a flight delay during a trip to Guam in August.

At the time, Park Soo-hong's family boarded Korean Air flight KE415 from Incheon International Airport to Guam on August 23. After daughter Jae-i began crying, Park Soo-hong's party reportedly said they wanted to get off the plane but later reversed that decision. During the process, checked baggage had to be reprocessed, and one passenger claimed online that this delayed the flight's departure.

The flight was originally scheduled to depart at 10:05 a.m., but reportedly took off at 11:15 a.m. The details spread through online communities and other platforms on August 26, sparking controversy. That same day, Park Soo-hong apologized on social media, saying, "I caused great inconvenience by taking up many people's valuable time, and I also caused difficulties for the airline staff."

Following the controversy, Park Soo-hong and his wife refrained from sharing updates about their lives and suspended their social media and YouTube activities for a while.

Park Soo-hong's YouTube channel, 'Happy Dahong,' had also been posting videos every Monday at 5 p.m. However, after the August 24 video, its regular uploads scheduled for August 31 and September 7 were not posted.

Nineteen days after the controversy erupted, they resumed their YouTube activities on September 14 and began communicating with the public again.

In the latest video, Park Soo-hong revealed his family traveling to Busan by train. Viewers have shown interest in the family's daily life, which was shared publicly for the first time in a while, particularly as the video showed 23-month-old Jae-i playing with stickers and falling asleep on the train.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.