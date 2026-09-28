"My Husband Was Truly Amazing" Kim Sung-eun Marvels at Jung Jo-gook's "Youngest-Ever National Team Record"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Kim Sung-eun was impressed after belatedly discovering an old record held by her husband and former soccer player, Jung Jo-gook.

On the 27th, Kim Sung-eun shared soccer-related material on her social media and added a heart emoji to the message, "My husband really was an amazing person."

The material Kim Sung-eun shared was a ranking of the youngest players selected for South Korea's national soccer team since the 2000s.

According to the material, Jung Jo-gook was selected for South Korea's national soccer team at the age of 17 years and 346 days, ranking second all time behind Cha Gi-suk. Kim Sung-eun expressed her admiration after belatedly learning about her husband's record of being called up to the national team at such a young age.

What particularly drew attention was the reaction of Jung Jo-gook's son, Taeha, to his record. Taeha, the couple's eldest son who is following his father's path as a soccer player, liked the post Kim Sung-eun shared.

Seeing this, Kim Sung-eun wrote, "And Taeha even gave it a cute little like ♥," reacting affectionately to her son's response. With even their son showing interest in his father's past national-team record, the family's identity as a "soccer family" was on full display.

Taeha has been drawing even more attention recently as he continues to develop as an actual soccer player.

Earlier, on the 3rd, Kim Sung-eun received congratulations from fans after announcing through her channel, "Haebbi Kim Sung-eun," that her eldest son Taeha had been additionally selected for the youth national soccer team.

Meanwhile, Kim Sung-eun and Jung Jo-gook married in December 2009. They welcomed their eldest son, Taeha, in 2010, and later had a daughter, Younha, and a second son, Jaeha, giving them two sons and one daughter.

After retiring as a player, Jung Jo-gook pursued a career in coaching. He currently serves as an assistant coach at Jeju SK FC.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.