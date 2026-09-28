"My Husband Was Truly Amazing" Kim Sung-eun Marvels at Jung Jo-gook's "Youngest-Ever National Team Record"

Published

"My Husband Was Truly Amazing" Kim Sung-eun Marvels at Jung Jo-gook's "Youngest-Ever National Team Record"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Kim Sung-eun was impressed after belatedly discovering an old record held by her husband and former soccer player, Jung Jo-gook.

On the 27th, Kim Sung-eun shared soccer-related material on her social media and added a heart emoji to the message, "My husband really was an amazing person."

The material Kim Sung-eun shared was a ranking of the youngest players selected for South Korea's national soccer team since the 2000s.

According to the material, Jung Jo-gook was selected for South Korea's national soccer team at the age of 17 years and 346 days, ranking second all time behind Cha Gi-suk. Kim Sung-eun expressed her admiration after belatedly learning about her husband's record of being called up to the national team at such a young age.

What particularly drew attention was the reaction of Jung Jo-gook's son, Taeha, to his record. Taeha, the couple's eldest son who is following his father's path as a soccer player, liked the post Kim Sung-eun shared.

Seeing this, Kim Sung-eun wrote, "And Taeha even gave it a cute little like ♥," reacting affectionately to her son's response. With even their son showing interest in his father's past national-team record, the family's identity as a "soccer family" was on full display.

Taeha has been drawing even more attention recently as he continues to develop as an actual soccer player.

Earlier, on the 3rd, Kim Sung-eun received congratulations from fans after announcing through her channel, "Haebbi Kim Sung-eun," that her eldest son Taeha had been additionally selected for the youth national soccer team.

Meanwhile, Kim Sung-eun and Jung Jo-gook married in December 2009. They welcomed their eldest son, Taeha, in 2010, and later had a daughter, Younha, and a second son, Jaeha, giving them two sons and one daughter.

After retiring as a player, Jung Jo-gook pursued a career in coaching. He currently serves as an assistant coach at Jeju SK FC.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

원문보기 (View Original Korean Article)
SuHyun, Kim
More +