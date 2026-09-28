"She even took her manager's umbrella and held it over me"... S.E.S.'s Bada's Gesture Toward a Little-Known Comedian (Salty Brother)

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"She even took her manager's umbrella and held it over me"... S.E.S.'s Bada's Gesture Toward a Little-Known Comedian (Salty Brother)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Comedian Jo Yoon-ho drew attention by revealing that he once led an idol group and sharing his special connection with singer Bada.

On the 28th, the YouTube channel 'Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup' released a video titled 'The Entire 22nd Class of Gag Concert: The Legendary 22nd-Class MT.'

In the episode, comedians from the 22nd class of Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) 2TV's 'Gag Concert' gathered to share stories from the past and enjoy a lively time together.

Jo Yoon-ho's impromptu dance particularly heated up the atmosphere. Despite the passage of many years, he still showed off his impressive dancing skills, prompting admiration from those around him.

"She even took her manager's umbrella and held it over me"... S.E.S.'s Bada's Gesture Toward a Little-Known Comedian (Salty Brother)

Kim Young-jin brought up Jo Yoon-ho's past, saying, "He used to be an idol. Wasn't he the biggest star at Anyang Arts High School?" Jo Yoon-ho revealed that he had once been the leader of the three-member group 'Iyamalro.'

Among Jo Yoon-ho's younger schoolmates were singer Seven, Boom, and Bada, formerly of S.E.S.

The conversation then naturally turned to a past anecdote involving Bada. Kim Young-jin recalled his days as an aspiring comedian and shared a story about meeting Bada in person at the time.

He said, "Back when we were amateurs, we used to walk around hunched over, didn't we? But Bada, who was a huge star at the time, came over, said, 'Oppa~,' and bowed 90 degrees." He was recalling how Bada had respectfully greeted her seniors.

Lee Gwang-seop, who was also there, provided more details about what happened. He recalled, "I was there too. It was raining, and I was wearing slippers, with my pants rolled up and no umbrella. We were aspiring comedians at the time."

"She even took her manager's umbrella and held it over me"... S.E.S.'s Bada's Gesture Toward a Little-Known Comedian (Salty Brother)

He added, "But when we saw Bada, I provoked him by saying, 'You always act like you're so great, so go call her over.'"

Jo Yoon-ho then actually went to call Bada over. Lee Gwang-seop said, "He told me to follow him, but he didn't even call her 'Bada.' He called out, 'Seong-hui~,'" explaining that Jo Yoon-ho had used Bada's real name.

What happened next was even more surprising. Lee Gwang-seop recalled, "Bada took the umbrella from her manager and held it over us, saying, 'Senior!'"

After hearing this, Jo Yoon-ho said, "Bada is just a kind person," while subtly puffing out his chest, drawing laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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SuHyun, Kim
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