"She even took her manager's umbrella and held it over me"... S.E.S.'s Bada's Gesture Toward a Little-Known Comedian (Salty Brother)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Comedian Jo Yoon-ho drew attention by revealing that he once led an idol group and sharing his special connection with singer Bada.

On the 28th, the YouTube channel 'Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup' released a video titled 'The Entire 22nd Class of Gag Concert: The Legendary 22nd-Class MT.'

In the episode, comedians from the 22nd class of Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) 2TV's 'Gag Concert' gathered to share stories from the past and enjoy a lively time together.

Jo Yoon-ho's impromptu dance particularly heated up the atmosphere. Despite the passage of many years, he still showed off his impressive dancing skills, prompting admiration from those around him.

Kim Young-jin brought up Jo Yoon-ho's past, saying, "He used to be an idol. Wasn't he the biggest star at Anyang Arts High School?" Jo Yoon-ho revealed that he had once been the leader of the three-member group 'Iyamalro.'

Among Jo Yoon-ho's younger schoolmates were singer Seven, Boom, and Bada, formerly of S.E.S.

The conversation then naturally turned to a past anecdote involving Bada. Kim Young-jin recalled his days as an aspiring comedian and shared a story about meeting Bada in person at the time.

He said, "Back when we were amateurs, we used to walk around hunched over, didn't we? But Bada, who was a huge star at the time, came over, said, 'Oppa~,' and bowed 90 degrees." He was recalling how Bada had respectfully greeted her seniors.

Lee Gwang-seop, who was also there, provided more details about what happened. He recalled, "I was there too. It was raining, and I was wearing slippers, with my pants rolled up and no umbrella. We were aspiring comedians at the time."

He added, "But when we saw Bada, I provoked him by saying, 'You always act like you're so great, so go call her over.'"

Jo Yoon-ho then actually went to call Bada over. Lee Gwang-seop said, "He told me to follow him, but he didn't even call her 'Bada.' He called out, 'Seong-hui~,'" explaining that Jo Yoon-ho had used Bada's real name.

What happened next was even more surprising. Lee Gwang-seop recalled, "Bada took the umbrella from her manager and held it over us, saying, 'Senior!'"

After hearing this, Jo Yoon-ho said, "Bada is just a kind person," while subtly puffing out his chest, drawing laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.