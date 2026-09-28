The '22nd Gag Concert Cohort' Couldn't Get Together After the Late Park Ji-sun's Passing... "Let's Talk Comfortably Now" (Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup)

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun] Members of KBS 2TV's 22nd Gag Concert cohort said they still remember the late Park Ji-sun and spend time together every year.

On the 28th, a video titled "Gag Concert's 22nd Cohort Reunion: The Legendary 22nd Cohort MT" was released on the YouTube channel Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup.

Comedians from Gag Concert's 22nd cohort gathered to share various stories, from memories of their days on the show to updates on their lives.

When the conversation turned to the late Park Ji-sun, the mood became noticeably more subdued.

Shin Dong-yup said he had been personally close to Park Ji-sun, stating, "I was personally close to Ji-sun, so I was honestly deeply shocked. But you all must have been even more shocked as her cohort mates."

Song Joon-geun spoke about Kim Hyo-in, who had been close to Park Ji-sun, saying, "Hyo-in was closest to her and probably listened to a lot of her concerns."

Park Sung-kwang opened up about why the 22nd cohort members found it difficult to gather for some time after Park Ji-sun's passing. He said cautiously, "It was at that point. When Ji-sun left us, we couldn't get together. It was hard to share happy stories in the group chat."

Jo Yoon-ho added, "Still, we get together once a year." The 22nd cohort members have been gathering every year to remember Park Ji-sun.

Song Joon-geun also added, "We also see Ji-sun's father and things like that," indicating that the cohort members still remember both Park Ji-sun and her family.

Park Sung-kwang said that, with time, the cohort members had gradually become more comfortable bringing up Park Ji-sun in conversation.

He admitted, "At some point, we stopped talking about Ji-sun. It's not as much of an issue now, but back then, we didn't talk about her without even realizing it."

He explained that the mood changed when Yang Sang-guk was the first to say, "Why don't we talk about Ji-sun? Let's honor her and talk about her fondly."

Park Sung-kwang said, "That's why things feel a little more comfortable now." Shin Dong-yup agreed, saying of remembering the late comedian, "That's right. We should be able to talk about Ji-sun comfortably. She'd like it more if we laughed more and did things like that."

Meanwhile, Park Ji-sun passed away on November 2, 2020. She was 36 years old.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.