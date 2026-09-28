Seong Hyeonju Shares Update on Daughter She Welcomed Five Years After Losing Her Son: "She'll Turn One Next Month"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Comedian Seong Hyeonju shared an update on her second daughter ahead of the child's first birthday.

On the 28th, a video featuring the 22nd cohort of comedians publicly recruited by the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) was released on the YouTube channel "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup."

When Seong Hyeonju appeared, her peers warmly welcomed her by performing her signature "Hyeonju Dance."

When Jang Hyo-in asked, "Is your child doing well?" Seong Hyeonju showed her a photo of her daughter and replied, "She'll turn one next month." Jang Hyo-in shared her joy, saying, "Already? She's turning one already?"

Seong Hyeonju married in 2011 and welcomed her first son. However, she endured the pain of losing him in 2020, when he was five years old.

She later gave birth to her second daughter after undergoing IVF treatment.

Seong Hyeonju's warm interaction with her peers and the moment she showed them her daughter's photo made for a heartwarming sight.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.