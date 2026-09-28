Kim Sook Says She Even Took a Job at a Travel Agency When Work Dried Up: "I Traveled Using Employee-Only Special Fares"

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Kim Sook revealed that she once took a job at a travel agency when she was considering quitting comedy because she had no work.

On the 28th, a video titled "Jjwo-beo Jjwo-beo!! Yang Se-hyung and Ki-Uk Kim's Hwasanggo Class Reunion from People Searching for Laughter" was uploaded to the YouTube channel KimsookTV.

That day, Kim Sook met Yang Se-hyung and Ki-Uk Kim, with whom she had worked on the popular Hwasanggo segment of SBS's People Searching for Laughter, and reminisced about those days.

Kim Sook said, "Hwasanggo was a very fond memory for me. Back then, I wasn't close to the other cast members. I wasn't close to anyone. I was at a point where I was about to quit everything. I was thinking of leaving, and I didn't want to do anything."

Ki-Uk Kim also recalled, "You weren't close to any of your juniors."

Kim Sook revealed, "I once got a job at a travel agency because I had no work then. Once I joined as a travel agency employee, I could see the special fares that came up. People didn't travel to Dubai much back then, so Ki-Uk Kim and his wife and I went to Dubai for a really low price."

Ki-Uk Kim said, "We had a really great time. After having so much fun, we decided to travel again, and that's how we ended up going to Hawaii. We had an amazing time there too, but as soon as we returned to Korea, you started getting busy." He added, "You had a schedule from the day we arrived in Korea, and you've been busy ever since."

In response, Kim Sook explained how she entered a second heyday after returning from Hawaii: "We had gone there to spend a month in Hawaii. I went after one podcast had started gaining traction, but the podcast became a huge hit, and that's how it happened."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.