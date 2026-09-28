Lee Jung Blames Himself After Losing Late Seo Jae-ho: "I've Lived With Guilt for Over 20 Years... It's All My Fault"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Singer Lee Jung confessed that he has carried guilt for more than 20 years over the death of the late Seo Jae-ho, who died in a traffic accident.

On the 26th, a video titled 'Battling Fraud and Illness... How Lee Jung, Who Considered Retirement, Became Mr. Trot 3's Third-Place Winner Cheon Rok-dam' was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Miss & Mister Trot.'

Lee Jung looked back on the difficult period he went through before making his debut as a singer. He recalled, "I rented a goshiwon room in Sangwangsimni that was just big enough for one person to lie down in because I wanted to become a singer. I bought one three-minute meatball pack and survived by eating one each day."

He continued, "I didn't even have money for transportation, so I walked three hours round-trip every day. I walked from my goshiwon in Sangwangsimni, past Dongdaemun, to where my agency was located at the time. I joined the company through an introduction from a professor, but after struggling as a trainee for a year, things didn't work out."

Lee Jung explained, "When I was lost, I heard from my schoolmates. Choi Youngjun, who is now receiving immense love as an actor, was one of my classmates. He and another classmate composed music, they connected with that friend's friend, and I contacted Ha Dong-kyun and suggested that he join us. That's how we came together and formed a group called 7Dayz."

He said, "We started because we wanted to become Korea's version of the Backstreet Boys and Boyz II Men." He added, "But we debuted during the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup, so everyone's attention was focused on the tournament. Not many singers who debuted at that time went on to do well."

He went on, "After being active for about a year without much momentum, the group disbanded, and I made my solo debut again as Lee Jung. The other members redebuted as a group called Wanted."

Lee Jung confessed, "We promised to meet again once we had found our footing, but an accident happened soon afterward, and Jae-ho passed away before us. Since then, I feel as though time has stopped for me."

He admitted, "I have lived until now thinking that it was all because of me. I have carried the guilt alone for more than 20 years, thinking that if it weren't for me, our Jae-ho would not have died."

Meanwhile, Seo Jae-ho debuted in 2002 as a member of 7Dayz alongside Lee Jung, Ha Dong-kyun, Choi Youngjun and Jeon Sanghwan. After the group disbanded, he formed Wanted in 2004 with Ha Dong-kyun, Kim Jae Seok and Jeon Sanghwan and resumed his activities. However, just two months after the group's debut, he died in a traffic accident on a highway, leaving many deeply saddened.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.