"Taut 20s vs. Pillow Marks That Last Until Noon in Her 40s"... Lee Yoon-jin Eventually Undergoes a Procedure

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun] Interpreter Lee Yoon-jin candidly shared her feelings about the passage of time by directly comparing her appearance in her 20s and 40s.

On the 28th, Lee Yoon-jin posted side-by-side photos on social media showing herself in her 20s and as she looks now in her 40s.

Comparing two photos taken from similar angles, Lee Yoon-jin wrote, "Same person, same angle. Taut skin in my 20s. Pillow marks that don't disappear until lunchtime in my 40s."

She humorously described the changes that come with age by comparing her current appearance with a photo from her 20s. Her youthful looks, which she has maintained even in her 40s, especially drew attention.

Lee Yoon-jin added, "I hate gravity," revealing her candid feelings about the passage of time.

She also showed an interest in skincare. "I hear skin boosters are good, but there are so many types, and more than anything, I don't know which one I need," she wrote, appearing to consider which procedure would be right for her.

Lee Yoon-jin later underwent an actual dermatological procedure and shared her firsthand review.

She explained, "Immediately after the procedure, slight raised bumps appear for one or two days. There is also minor swelling from the Hyper Titanium treatment, but it's mild enough that I can apply cushion foundation and go about my daily life."

She provided specific details about her experience, describing both the changes she noticed immediately after the procedure and how it affected her daily activities.

Lee Yoon-jin also responded to being described as a "youthful-looking mom." After seeing a related headline, she wrote, "Thanks to you, I've even gotten the title of youthful-looking mom. I guess I need to work even harder so I can keep up with my care in my 40s," taking the description in stride.

Meanwhile, Lee Yoon-jin married actor Lee Beom-soo in 2010, and they have a son and a daughter. The couple drew considerable attention by sharing their family life on programs including KBS 2TV's family entertainment show The Return of Superman.

However, news of their breakup emerged in 2024. They subsequently proceeded with divorce proceedings and legally finalized their divorce last February.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.