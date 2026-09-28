SM Takes Legal Action Over Sexual Harassment and Personal Attacks Targeting Aespa's Winter: "No Leniency or Settlements"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] SM Entertainment has announced plans to take strong legal action against malicious posts targeting Winter, a member of Aespa.

On the 28th, SM Entertainment said through its official account, "We will take strong legal action against malicious posts about Winter that continue to be circulated."

The agency explained that posts involving the spread of false information, defamation, insults, personal attacks and sexual harassment against Winter continue to be posted online, including on X, Instagram and YouTube.

Following a review by a law firm, the agency plans to proceed step by step with legal procedures, including filing complaints.

Anonymous message boards and overseas platforms are also included among the targets of the action. SM Entertainment said it plans to secure evidence to identify how the posts were created and circulated, as well as their authors, before requesting investigations by the authorities with jurisdiction.

It added, "We will hold any perpetrators who are identified legally accountable under a zero-tolerance policy, without offering any leniency or entering into settlements."

The agency added that it is collecting relevant evidence through the fan tip channel 'KWANGYA 119' and its own monitoring efforts, and will strengthen its legal response to protect the rights and interests of its artists.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.