'Doting Father' Lee Kyung-kyu Reveals Practical Reason He Opposed a Clown Son-in-Law: "He Can't Manage His Own Family" ("Love War")

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-sun] Lee Kyung-kyu firmly stated that he would never have approved his daughter Yerim's marriage if her boyfriend had been a clown.

The JTBC program "Love War," which aired on the 28th, featured a clown boyfriend with 11 years of experience and his girlfriend, a manager whose primary occupation is social work. Lee Kyung-kyu, known as the godfather of comedy, joined them as a special envoy.

During the episode, the MCs and Lee Kyung-kyu discussed a topic that had recently attracted attention online: "If your prospective spouse were a clown, could you get your marriage approved?"

Seo Jang-hoon asked Lee Kyung-kyu, who is known as a doting father, "If you went back in time and Yerim brought home a clown boyfriend, what would you think? What if he worked hard and had saved money?"

Lee Hyori predicted, "I think he would let her get married if his daughter liked him." Seo Jang-hoon agreed, adding, "He always loses to Yerim."

Lee Kyung-kyu, however, firmly objected, saying, "I may always lose to her, but a clown is absolutely out of the question." He explained, "I'm a clown, and it wouldn't do for my son-in-law to be one too. A clown carries sadness inside. Wouldn't it be too sad if both the father-in-law and son-in-law were clowns?"

Lee Hyori offered a different opinion, saying, "I think it would be even better. Clowns make the people around them happy, work hard to earn money, and don't seem so bad."

Lee Kyung-kyu then candidly confessed, "A clown makes the people around him happy, but can't manage his own family. I'm the same way. I don't smile when I get home."

After hearing this, Heechul added to the laughter by testifying, "I went to his house once, and he really didn't say much."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.