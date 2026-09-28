After Instagram and YouTube, Go Young-wook's TikTok Account Is 'Swiftly Deleted'... "I've Become Someone Who Can't Easily Be Seen Anywhere"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Go Young-wook, a former member of Roo'Ra, posted a message expressing his feelings on X after his TikTok account was deleted.

Go Young-wook wrote on X on the 28th, "I've become someone who can't easily be seen anywhere now." He continued, "Maybe I should take this opportunity to change my name to Gojeuneok, stay home cleaning up dog poop, ride my bicycle to go grocery shopping, and run in quiet places while living a leisurely life. Although that's what I'm already doing."

He had opened a TikTok account the previous day, on the 27th, and shared videos of his daily life. However, just one day after news of the account became public, TikTok deleted it on the morning of the 28th.

TikTok Korea explained that the action was taken under its Community Guidelines, which call for the permanent suspension of accounts belonging to users confirmed to have committed sex crimes against minors, along with any other accounts they own.

This is not the first time Go Young-wook's social media accounts have been shut down. His Instagram account, opened in 2020, was closed, and his YouTube channel, launched in 2024, was also deleted.

Go Young-wook was indicted on charges of sexual assault and forcible indecent assault against minors, and a two-year-and-six-month prison sentence was finalized in 2013. He was released after completing his sentence in 2015.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.