Seo Jang-hoon Disgusted by Boyfriend Who Sleeps Without Even Taking Off His Socks: "It's Filthy Regardless of His Character... Break Up with Him" ('Love War')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Seo Jang-hoon was appalled by the boyfriend's unhygienic habits and advised his girlfriend to break up with him.

The October 28 episode of JTBC's 'Love War' featured a boyfriend who has worked as a clown for 11 years and his girlfriend, a manager whose main job is as a social worker. Lee Kyung-kyu, known as the godfather of comedy, joined them as a special diplomat.

After returning home from work that day, the boyfriend lay down on the bed without showering or changing clothes. Although he had been sweating and caught in the rain, he only took off his long pants, leaving his darkened socks and damp clothes on as he lay down.

After seeing this, Seo Jang-hoon agonized, saying, "I know you're tired, but please don't lie down like that." Lee Hyori was also appalled, saying, "I feel like I'm getting contaminated too. At least take off your clothes before lying down."

Seo Jang-hoon sighed, saying, "Didn't you lie down in those same clothes? I don't think I can take your side because of this," before adding, "Isn't that the bed where you sleep with your girlfriend?"

The girlfriend gently tried to persuade him to at least wash his hands before lying down, but the boyfriend acted like a child and whined, "Don't bother me. I just got back from work."

The girlfriend complained, "When my boyfriend can't be bothered, he doesn't wash properly. Even so, he should wash his hands after going somewhere, but he doesn't even do that."

Even after his girlfriend left for work, the boyfriend remained unwashed, lying on the bed and even eating snacks.

After seeing this, Heechul and Seo Jang-hoon grew furious, saying, "This is driving me crazy" and "Break up with him." Heechul said, "This is something we should take to Oh Eun-young, not handle ourselves," while Seo Jang-hoon recoiled, saying, "Regardless of his character, this is filthy." Lee Kyung-kyu added, "He's doing the thing Seo Jang-hoon hates most."

Watching the boyfriend sleep until morning without washing, Seo Jang-hoon shook his head and said, "He really keeps finding new ways to be ridiculous."

When the boyfriend said that he usually did not wash much when he had no plans, Seo Jang-hoon ultimately advised him to break up, saying, "Personally, I recommend breaking up."

Lee Hyori defended the boyfriend, saying, "If Eun-hye is okay with it, then it doesn't matter. You two aren't going to live together, are you?" Seo Jang-hoon, however, complained, "It's really hard to watch," while Heechul pointed out, "He shows far too little consideration for the person he lives with."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.