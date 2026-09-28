"It Really Is the Same Skirt"... Kim Ji-hye's Dramatic Transformation from 64 kg to 57 kg

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Kim Ji-hye, a former member of the group Cats, expressed surprise at her weight change after comparing her appearance during pregnancy with how she looks now after giving birth.

On the 28th, Kim Ji-hye posted a video on social media with the caption, "It really is the same skirt."

The video showed her comparing how she looked when she weighed 64 kg during pregnancy with her current appearance, wearing the same skirt.

Although she was wearing the same outfit, the 7 kg difference in weight created a noticeably different overall look, drawing attention.

Kim Ji-hye was also surprised after watching the video herself. She wrote, "I guess I was carrying all 7 kg in my belly. I was genuinely shocked when I put it on."

She continued, "I had already lost a little weight back then, so my self-esteem was up, but looking at it now, I feel a little embarrassed," honestly sharing her thoughts on the old photo.

People around her had also noticed Kim Ji-hye's recent weight loss. She said, "Everyone I meet keeps telling me that I've lost weight lately, so I thought, 'Oh, is it really that noticeable?' But I was the most surprised when I put on that skirt."

She also mentioned how she managed her weight. Kim Ji-hye said, "The only thing I really did was make sure to drink cleanse juice."

She added, "You were really surprised after watching the video, weren't you? Don't hesitate—start right away. I'm right here, someone who lost 7 kg from her belly alone," sharing her transformation.

The comparison attracted particular attention because she used the same outfit to directly contrast her appearance during pregnancy with how she looks now, allowing her to feel the change in herself after giving birth.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-hye debuted as a member of the group Cats in 2007 and currently works as an influencer and businesswoman. She married Choi Sung-wook, a former member of the group Paran, in 2019. After undergoing in vitro fertilization treatment for many years, she gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, last September, receiving many congratulations.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.