'Descendants of the Sun' Child Actor Joel Jin Nwamadi: Disqualified → Ruling Reversed → Asian Games Bronze; Men's Relay Sets Korean Record

Photo: Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Yun-seon] Joel Jin Nwamadi, a former child actor in 'Descendants of the Sun,' won an Asian Games bronze medal as a track and field athlete. South Korea's men's 400-meter relay team, of which he is a member, overturned a disqualification to reach the final and set a Korean record.

South Korea's team clocked 38.43 seconds in the men's 400-meter relay final at Mizuho Park Athletics Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, on the 28th, during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. Finishing behind China and Taiwan, the team took the bronze medal.

Running in the order of Seo Min-jun, Joel Jin Nwamadi, Lee Jaesung and Biwesa Daniel Kashama, the team shaved 0.06 seconds off the previous Korean record of 38.49 seconds. That mark had been set by Seo Min-jun, Joel Jin Nwamadi, Lee Jaesung and Lee Jun-hyeok at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi last May.

With this result, South Korea's men's 400-meter relay team won medals in consecutive editions of the Asian Games, following its bronze at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

The bronze was particularly meaningful because it came after a dramatic reversal of the ruling. In Heat 2 of the preliminaries held the previous day, the team ran in the order of Kim Si-on, Joel Jin Nwamadi, Lee Jaesung and Biwesa Daniel Kashama and recorded 39.33 seconds.

That time ranked seventh overall, seemingly securing a place in the final, which was open to the top eight teams. However, the team was disqualified after officials ruled that first-leg runner Kim Si-on and second-leg runner Joel Jin Nwamadi had exchanged the baton outside the takeover zone.

The Korea Association of Athletics Federations (KAAF) immediately appealed based on race footage, and the organizers accepted the appeal, allowing the team to make a dramatic return to the final. The athletes turned the hard-won opportunity into a Korean record and a bronze medal.

Joel Jin Nwamadi had earlier finished fourth in the men's 100-meter final with a time of 10.17 seconds. He missed the individual podium by just 0.06 seconds, but eased his disappointment by winning bronze in the relay.

Joel Jin Nwamadi's unusual past has also drawn renewed attention. In KBS 2TV's 2016 drama 'Descendants of the Sun,' he played Blackie, an Uruk boy who asked Lee Chi-hoon, played by Onew, to buy him a goat instead of shoes. The role left a deep impression.

Joel Jin Nwamadi overcame the threat of disqualification, won bronze in the final and set a Korean record. The boy from a drama 10 years ago has now emerged as a key figure writing a new chapter in South Korean athletics.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.