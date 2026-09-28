Song Jin-woo's Paper Trading Card Bought in His 20s Is Now Worth 25 Million Won... "I Will Never Sell It" Despite a 4,900% Return

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Song Jin-woo said that a trading card he bought for 500,000 won in his twenties is now worth 25 million won. However, he made clear that he has no intention of selling it.

Appearing on Channel A's "Detectives: The Trade Secret," which aired on the 28th, Song Jin-woo said he had been collecting trading cards since the fourth grade of elementary school.

He said he was particularly a fan of retired basketball player Jason Williams, adding, "My goal in life is to collect every card of that player."

He owns about 4,000 Jason Williams cards alone. Song Jin-woo surprised the cast by saying, "Including my other cards, I have tens of thousands of them."

One of them was a card he bought for 500,000 won in his twenties. Song Jin-woo said that after having it appraised recently, he learned that its current value was 25 million won. "It's a card from the 1990s, and it's rare," he explained.

Compared with its purchase price, that is a 50-fold increase, or a 4,900% return.

When Yoo In-na asked, "Do you mean a paper trading card about the size of a credit card? Does it crease if you crumple it?" Kim Poong and Defconn reacted with surprise, saying, "You mustn't crumple it."

When Yoo In-na asked whether he planned to sell it, Song Jin-woo replied, "Never." He showed his affection for the card, saying, "I don't view collecting as an investment. I won't sell it for as long as I live."

Song Jin-woo also said he had collected about 200 ties, about 200 packs of imported cigarettes, and thousands of dragon figures. When concerns were raised about where he would keep all his collectibles, he laughed and said, "My wife also has several thousand collectibles."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.