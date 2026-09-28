Shoo, '♥Separated from Lim Hyosung for 4 Years,' Enjoys a Cozy Chuseok with Her Children: "A Precious Time Sharing Our Hearts"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Shoo, a former member of S.E.S., spent the Chuseok holiday with her twin daughters and expressed her deep affection for her family.

On the 28th, Shoo posted a message on social media about the time she spent with her children during the Chuseok holiday.

She wrote, "This Chuseok holiday was a truly precious time spent looking into our children's eyes and sharing our hearts."

She continued, "During the day, we chatted together while looking out at the river view, and in the evening, we listened to the children's innermost thoughts in front of the blazing fire," recalling the time she spent with her family.

Shoo also shared, "The small conversations we had while watching the sunset turn crimson and the atmosphere of those moments when we felt each other's warmth still remain warmly in my heart."

She added, "I hope our children will cherish these memories of this season, gathered close together, for a long, long time. Kids, I love you so much, my children," revealing her deep affection for them.

Meanwhile, Shoo married Lim Hyosung, a former basketball player, in 2010 and has a son and twin daughters.

The couple is currently living separately. Shoo appeared on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s "Dongchimi," which aired in July, and said that she and Lim Hyosung had been separated for four years. "My husband rented a place in the same neighborhood and lives there. He comes to our home every weekend. We barbecue together and travel together, too. Things have become very comfortable now," she said.

Shoo also said that she could see actor Kim Nam-gil in her husband Lim Hyosung's appearance after they began living separately. "When I see him occasionally, his figure from behind kind of reminds me of Kim Nam-gil. We brushed against each other once, and I thought, 'Does he still like me?'" She added, "It's interesting how the family stays together and grows closer this way."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.