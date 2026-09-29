From Their First Meeting to Wedding Photos... Season 16's Sang-cheol and Season 28's Young-sook Begin a Whirlwind Trial Marriage (Contract Marriage)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Sang-cheol from Season 16 of 'I'm Solo' and Young-sook from Season 28 took on 'Contract Marriage,' an experience designed to let them live as a real married couple in advance.

The 28th episode of 'Contract Marriage,' which aired on KBS Joy and MBC every1, showed Kang Jeong-hwan, who appeared as Sang-cheol in Season 16 of 'I'm Solo,' and Jung Yu-jin, who appeared as Young-sook in Season 28, meeting as contract-marriage partners and living together.

Kang Jeong-hwan, who appeared as Sang-cheol in Season 16, is 44 years old this year. After graduating from elementary school, he immigrated to the United States with his family and has lived there ever since. Now working for a global airline, he took a cautious approach as he prepared to remarry.

Speaking about dating and marriage, Kang Jeong-hwan said, "After going through one divorce, I'm being careful about choosing a partner for remarriage. I can't do it thoughtlessly as I did with my first marriage."

Kang Jeong-hwan also expressed his wish to live in the United States after marriage. He explained, "Because she would be someone I would have to bring to the United States and live with there, even if we got along perfectly while living together in Korea, she could come here and end up disliking it. Many people struggle to adjust to life here. So for me, it would be a good opportunity for someone to come to the United States and live here as a simulation."

His contract-marriage partner was Jung Yu-jin, who appeared as Young-sook in Season 28. She said, "These days, I spend my time taking care of the children and doing what I need to do," revealing that she is not currently dating.

The two also had an especially meaningful connection. During a previous pre-interview for 'I'm Solo,' Jung Yu-jin had chosen Sang-cheol as her ideal type. She said, "I chose him as my ideal type during the pre-interview for 'I'm Solo' back then." She was also open to the possibility of living abroad. Jung Yu-jin said she was interested in living overseas for her children's education, adding, "I said back then that I was also interested in becoming a nurse in the United States."

The two finally met face-to-face in the United States. Jung Yu-jin was not entirely unfamiliar to Kang Jeong-hwan. In an earlier interview, Kang had also picked Young-sook from Season 28 when asked who he would like to have as his contract-marriage partner.

At the time, Kang Jeong-hwan said, "In Season 28, I thought Young-sook was really great. I thought it would have been nice if someone like that had appeared in Season 16. I wonder if the producers sensed that too?"

Jung Yu-jin also expressed excitement ahead of her first meeting with Kang Jeong-hwan. She said, "I knew it would be 'that person,' but I was curious what he would be like. It was my first time seeing him in person."

When they met in person, Kang Jeong-hwan had prepared flowers for Jung Yu-jin, and the two enjoyed a warm atmosphere from their very first meeting.

Just a few hours after meeting, they even took wedding photos and quickly began their trial experience of married life.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.