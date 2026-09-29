"You Didn't Pay!"... Jeong Ga-eun, Who Opened Up About Financial Hardship, Nearly Left a Market Without Paying: "I'm Sorry"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Jeong Ga-eun experienced a tense mishap while filming a food segment at a traditional market: she forgot to pay and nearly walked out of the shop.

On the 28th, a video showing Jeong Ga-eun exploring hidden eateries at Guri Traditional Market was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Rollco Unnie Ga-eun-i.'

Jeong Ga-eun explained why she had visited the market, saying, "I came to visit a traditional market today. Haven't traditional markets been disappearing lately?"

She continued, "I want to promote traditional markets a little more, so I'll experience how great they are, how much delicious food they offer, and how many things you can buy affordably, then share the information with you."

Jeong Ga-eun, who said she usually enjoys market food, also showed off her impressive appetite.

She surprised the production crew by saying, "I love eating, and I once gained 10 kilograms from eating hotteok."

Jeong Ga-eun visited Guri Traditional Market, which is located near her home, and sampled a variety of foods as she explored the market. While eating tteokbokki, she particularly demonstrated her enthusiasm for the food tour by saying, "I wish my stomach would double in size whenever I came to a market."

However, an unexpected situation unfolded after she happily finished her meal.

The owner of the tteokbokki shop hurried after Jeong Ga-eun as she left. The owner told her, "I'm sorry, but you didn't pay."

Realizing her mistake belatedly, Jeong Ga-eun was visibly flustered and covered her mouth. She quickly paid, saying, "Oh my, I'm sorry. I almost did a dine-and-dash."

Jeong Ga-eun then explained what had happened, drawing laughs: "I thought you were coming over to ask for a photo. But then you suddenly said, 'You left without paying.'"

What could have been an embarrassing situation ended on a warm note. After paying, Jeong Ga-eun took a photo with the tteokbokki shop owner, who had followed her outside, and concluded her outing at the market.

Meanwhile, Jeong Ga-eun married a non-celebrity businessman in 2016, but they divorced in 2018.

Her ex-husband was reportedly accused of taking 13.2 billion won in investment funds by using Jeong Ga-eun's name without authorization. After the divorce, he allegedly failed to provide living expenses and child support, leading Jeong Ga-eun to speak publicly about her financial hardship.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.