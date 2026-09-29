"Children Are a Burden"... Season 16's Sang-cheol Clashes with Single Mother Season 28's Young-suk over Their Views on Children (Contract Marriage)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Sang-cheol of Season 16 of "I'm Solo" and Young-suk of Season 28, both of whom have experienced the pain of divorce, began a contract marriage. From the very first day, however, they revealed sharply differing views on children.

The 28th episode of KBS Joy and MBC every1's "Contract Marriage" showed Sang-cheol of Season 16, Kang Jeong-hwan, and Young-suk of Season 28, Jeong Yu-jin, entering a contract marriage to experience life as a married couple.

The two had already been attracted to each other, but the warm atmosphere was short-lived. Their views diverged when the conversation turned to children. When Jeong Yu-jin, who is raising two children, asked, "Do you want to have children?" Kang Jeong-hwan replied, "I'm not particularly fond of children. Isn't it really hard to raise children these days? Children are simply a burdensome presence for life."

Jeong Yu-jin calmly shared her own thoughts. She said, "I live thanks to my children." Kang Jeong-hwan then asked, "But there are difficult times too, aren't there? I can't understand that. I haven't experienced it." Jeong Yu-jin responded, "But I don't dislike the difficult parts. It's simply something I have to do," explaining her perspective on raising children.

In a later interview, Jeong Yu-jin admitted that the two had very different views on children. She said, "It seemed like we had very different thoughts about children. You seem to focus more on pets than children, don't you? But for me, it's children." She added, "As I listened to him, he said he couldn't fully relate to what it is like to have children, but the circumstances are different."

Kang Jeong-hwan also spoke openly about his views on children. Calling them "a headache" and "a burden," he mentioned the financial costs of raising them. He said, "The cost of raising a child in the United States through age 16 is about $680,000, or approximately 930 million won. So if you don't have children, you save $680,000."

However, he said his perspective could change if he had a child of his own. Kang Jeong-hwan explained, "Maybe I think that way because I don't have children. If I had a child, I would probably become extremely attached." He added, "My older brother says, 'Once you have a child of your own, you'll make a huge fuss over them.'" Even so, he continued, "I wouldn't prioritize anyone just because a child was born. Even if I had a child, I would tell them to treat the dog well. If they didn't treat the dog well, I would scold them," once again revealing his values.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.