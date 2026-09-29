Nancy Lang Promotes Solo Exhibition After DUI Arrest, Contradicting Her "It Was Reckless" Explanation

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Pop artist and broadcaster Nancy Lang continues to promote her solo exhibition on social media even after being caught driving under the influence.

On the 29th, Nancy Lang shared an Instagram Story featuring a review of her solo exhibition posted by someone else.

Her ongoing exhibition, 'PLAY: A New Language,' is set to close on the 30th. On the 11th, three days after she was caught driving under the influence, she also posted a photo of herself viewing the artwork.

Earlier, Nancy Lang was caught by police driving after drinking in Seoul's Gangnam-gu in the early hours of the 8th.

Police booked Nancy Lang on suspicion of driving under the influence under the Road Traffic Act and said her blood alcohol concentration was at a level warranting license revocation.

Nancy Lang's representatives said she had consumed one or two glasses of champagne at an acquaintance's birthday gathering and got behind the wheel because she thought her home was nearby. They added, "We regret the reckless decision." However, they disputed the police account that her blood alcohol concentration was at a level warranting license revocation.

Although Nancy Lang said she regretted driving under the influence, she continued to post about the exhibition after being caught. This time, she shared a visitor's review one day before the exhibition was set to close.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.