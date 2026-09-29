Kwak Bum Nearly Lost 4.7 Million Won Trying to Get Off the Paris Metro... What Happened?

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Comedian Kwak Bum revealed a hair-raising moment when he nearly pulled the emergency lever while trying to get off a subway train in Paris, France.

Recently, a video of Kwak Bum's trip to Paris was uploaded to the YouTube channel "TTT." He embarked on his first-ever trip to Europe on a three-day, one-night itinerary without taking time off work, traveling to his destination by local subway.

Inside the subway, Kwak Bum said, "The signs are definitely not very user-friendly. There isn't even an announcement telling you what the next station is," as he grew tense in the unfamiliar transit environment.

However, when the production staff asked whether he should prepare in advance before getting off, he played it cool, saying, "You just leave when it opens."

When it was actually time to get off, the situation changed.

As Kwak Bum hesitated in front of the door, the production staff told him that he needed to press the green button to open it. In his haste, he reached toward the emergency lever instead of the door-opening button.

After safely getting off following the staff's intervention, he breathed a sigh of relief and said, "I almost brought the train to a halt. I really almost pulled this."

When the production staff said, "If you pull that, it's a €3,000 fine," Kwak Bum reacted with surprise, saying, "Trying to get a laugh like that could end up costing you €3,000 for real."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.