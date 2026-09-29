Lee Jun-su, Lee Jong-hyuk's Son, Now 194 cm Tall: "I Gave It Everything Without Dad"

Photo = Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Lee Jun-su, who was beloved as "10 Jun-su" on "Where Are We Going?" during his childhood, has grown into a 194-cm-tall young man. He is now appearing on a variety show for the first time without his father, Lee Jong-hyuk.

Lee Jun-su attended the press conference for the Disney+ variety show "Deadly Tag" at The Saint in Sindorim-dong, Seoul, on the 28th.

After appearing on television with his father as a child, he is now taking on a survival variety show on his own.

Lee Jun-su, who is enrolled in the College of Arts at Chung-Ang University (CAU), introduced himself as an "aspiring actor." When asked whether he had received any advice from his father, he replied, "If I had appeared in a drama, my father would have given me advice, but since it was 'Deadly Tag,' he didn't really give me any advice."

He added, "Since this was my first variety show appearance on my own without my father, I thought I absolutely had to stand out and make an impact." He continued, "I came in even more determined. I worked as hard as I could. I really gave it everything."

"Deadly Tag" is a survival variety show that combines chase sequences with psychological warfare surrounding a hidden tagger. Hyun Jung-wan, the producer-director of the "BLOODY GAME X" series, directed the show. It premieres on Disney+ on the 30th.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.