Sleepy Opens Up About His Father's Bankruptcy and Mother's Debt: "We Didn't Even Have 50,000 Won to Go to the Emergency Room"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Sleepy opened up about the difficult years his family endured after his father's business went bankrupt and his mother incurred heavy debt.

He said his mother had to endure her pain until morning because she did not have the 50,000 won needed to go to the emergency room.

The KBS2 program "Malja Show," which aired on the 28th, featured a special episode filmed at the Capital Defense Command ahead of Armed Forces Day.

Sleepy, who appeared on the show, recalled how his family fell on hard times during the IMF crisis.

Sleepy said, "When I was 20, I left home for Busan because I wanted to become a rapper. I didn't return home for two years."

He explained that his father's once-successful business ran into trouble. His mother even co-signed as a guarantor to prevent bankruptcy, but she ultimately ended up heavily in debt as well.

He identified his mother's medical expenses as his most painful memory. Sleepy revealed that his mother wanted to go to the emergency room but had to endure the pain until morning because she did not have 50,000 won.

Sleepy shared his feelings toward his parents, saying, "Now that I'm older, I feel that few things are as unfilial as not staying in touch" and, "I'll make sure to contact you more often."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.