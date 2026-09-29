Even Laughter Felt Difficult for Gag Concert's 22nd Cohort After Park Ji-sun's Death... Park Sung-kwang: "It's Easier Now" (Salty Brother)

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] The 22nd-cohort members of KBS 2TV's "Gag Concert" reminisced about and missed the late Park Ji-sun, who passed away.

On the 28th, a video titled "The Entire Gag Concert 22nd Cohort Gets Together: The Legendary 22nd Cohort Retreat" was released on the YouTube channel "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup."

When Park Ji-sun came up in the conversation, Shin Dong-yup said, "I was also personally close to Ji-sun, so I was honestly extremely shocked. But you must have been even more shocked as her cohortmates."

Park Sung-kwang opened up about how difficult it had been for the cohortmates to even gather in one place after Park Ji-sun passed away. He said cautiously, "After Ji-sun passed away, we couldn't get together as much. It was hard to say cheerful things in our group chat, like, 'Let's get together sometime' or 'Let's hang out among ourselves.'"

However, the 22nd-cohort members had not forgotten Park Ji-sun. Jo Yoon-ho said, "Still, we get together once a year," while Song Joon-geun added, "We also visit Ji-sun's father." In other words, her former cohortmates remember Park Ji-sun every year and maintain contact with her family.

Park Sung-kwang also described how, as time passed, they came to feel more comfortable bringing up Park Ji-sun.

He said, "At some point, when it came to talking about Ji-sun... It's not as much now, but in the past, we found ourselves unable to talk about her," adding, "Yang Sang-guk brought it up and said, 'Why aren't we talking about Ji-sun? Let's honor her and talk about her happily.' So now we feel more comfortable."

In response, Shin Dong-yup shared his own experience of losing family members and urged the cohortmates to feel more comfortable talking about Park Ji-sun.

Shin Dong-yup said, "That's right. Both my mother and father have passed away, but I always talk about them. Now that I've had and raised a child myself, I know it's natural for children to grieve when I'm in heaven, but I wouldn't want them to continue suffering because of me." He continued, "Ji-sun wouldn't want her cohortmates to keep quiet and suffer because of talking about her. So you should feel more comfortable talking about Ji-sun. If you laugh more and enjoy yourselves, Ji-sun would like that even more."

Meanwhile, the late Park Ji-sun passed away on November 2, 2020, at the age of 36. She was found dead at home with her mother one day before her birthday.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.