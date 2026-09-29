Yang Se-hyung Reveals Why He Earned a Level 1 Korean History Certificate: "Because of a Well-Dying Certification"

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Yang Se-hyung Reveals Why He Earned a Level 1 Korean History Certificate: "Because of a Well-Dying Certification"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Yang Se-hyung revealed that after earning a well-dying certification, he became interested in the past while contemplating the end of life and went on to earn a Level 1 Korean History Proficiency Test certificate.

On the 28th, the YouTube channel KimsookTV released a video titled "Jjwo Beo, Jjwo Beo!! Yang Se-hyung and Ki-Uk Kim's People Searching for Laughter Hwasang High School Reunion."

Kim Sook, who had watched Yang Se-hyung for many years, said, "Se-hyung has become so mature that it's a little sad. He doesn't joke around much anymore."

Yang Se-hyung replied, "I do joke around; I just don't do it as much as I used to. What has changed is that I used to do a lot of wildly weird things."

Kim Sook also brought up Yang Se-hyung's Level 1 Korean History Proficiency Test result. She teased him, saying, "Did you know Se-hyung took the Korean history exam? Ever since he earned Level 1, he's been going around wearing glasses like that," drawing laughs.

Yang Se-hyung Reveals Why He Earned a Level 1 Korean History Certificate: "Because of a Well-Dying Certification"

Ki-Uk Kim asked, "Did you earn the Korean history certificate because you thought you needed to change your image as someone who is uneducated?"

Yang Se-hyung answered, "I basically don't live my life for other people. I just do things because I want to do them myself."

He continued, "At the beginning of this year, I earned a well-dying certification. It involves supporting people so they can properly prepare for the end of life. As I studied it, I began wondering about what came before the end of life. So I thought I might as well study history, and that's why I earned the Korean History Proficiency Test certificate."

After hearing this, Kim Sook jokingly remarked, "Se-hyung seems to be growing old well. Live alone like that for the rest of your life," prompting more laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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YoonSeon, Cho
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