"I Feel Like a Liar, and My Self-Esteem Plummets" Lee Hyori Opens Up About the Gap Between Her 'Superstar' Image and Reality on 'Love War'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yun-seon] Lee Hyori opened up about a time when her self-esteem collapsed because of the gap between her glamorous superstar image and her true self.

The October 28 episode of JTBC's 'Love War' featured a boyfriend who has worked as a clown for 11 years and his girlfriend, a manager whose main job is social work. Lee Kyung-kyu, known as the godfather of comedy, joined them as a special diplomat.

Lee Hyori felt sorry as the boyfriend constantly belittled himself and told his girlfriend he wanted to break up, even though he did not truly mean it.

Lee Hyori said, "Maybe he feels too pathetic to say everything honestly, so he seems to be trying to hold on to her by putting himself down. His girlfriend may seem unfazed now, but she will eventually grow tired."

She continued, "From what I briefly heard earlier, he seems to have a tendency to see himself as very small and weak, perhaps because he did not grow up in an environment where he received much love."

She added, "I think he enjoys that work because his self-esteem may rise when he stands on stilts, looks down on people from above and brings them joy."

Lee Hyori confessed, "It takes a great deal of energy to live while trying to appear bigger than I really am. I'm actually just a vulnerable woman, and we're all human beings alike. When I say things like 'Don't worry, don't worry' as a superstar, it takes a lot of energy."

She said, "We're all human beings alike, but when I become someone who tries to give something to others, I think, 'I'm so far removed from that,' and my self-esteem drops significantly."

She continued, "At home, I would think, 'I'm a liar. I worry all the time and can't move even one step forward,'" adding, "I went through a very difficult period because of the gap between the person I presented to others, telling them 'Take on challenges' and 'Move forward,' and who I really was."

Lee Hyori empathized with the boyfriend, saying, "I know that, in reality, I'm a very small person. At times like that, my self-esteem falls even further, and I sometimes don't want to do anything."

She offered heartfelt advice: "You're wonderful even when you're not standing on stilts. Of course, there are times when you act like a baby and are irritating, but you're a pure and kind person. You work hard at your job, don't you? So stop putting yourself down. When I put myself down, I'm putting down someone the other person loves. I think you need to stop doing that."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.