Go Young-wook "Changing My Name to 'Gojeuneok'"... Addresses TikTok Account Deletion

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Go Young-wook, who was expelled from the entertainment industry after committing sex crimes against minors, has spoken out about the forced deletion of his TikTok account.

Go Young-wook posted on his account on the 28th, "I've become someone you can no longer easily see anywhere. Maybe I should take this opportunity to change my name to Gojeuneok, ride my bicycle from home to go grocery shopping, run in quiet places, and live a carefree life. I already do that, though..."

TikTok Korea said that day, "We deleted Go Young-wook's TikTok account. Under our Community Guidelines, if it is confirmed that an account owner committed a sex crime against a minor, we permanently suspend not only that account but also any other accounts owned by the same user."

Go Young-wook was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, five years of personal-information disclosure, and three years of electronic ankle monitoring for allegedly sexually assaulting two middle school girls and one high school girl between 2010 and 2012. He was released in 2015 but was expelled from the entertainment industry. Go Young-wook subsequently opened Instagram and YouTube accounts, but they were shut down for violating the platforms' guidelines. Just one day after he created a TikTok account, it was deleted again.

Go Young-wook continues to make controversial remarks on Threads.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.