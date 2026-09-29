No Mercy Even for Overseas Malicious Commenters... SM: "Zero-Tolerance Legal Action Against Insults and Sexual Harassment Targeting Aespa's Winter"

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The agency representing Aespa's Winter has begun taking firm legal action against malicious commenters.

SM Entertainment, hereafter referred to as SM, announced on the 28th, "We will take strong legal action against the malicious posts that continue to be circulated targeting Winter."

SM stated, "Illegal posts and content targeting our artist—including the spread of false information, defamation, insults, malicious slander, personal attacks, and sexual harassment—continue to be published on social media and other platforms. After a thorough review by our law firm, we plan to proceed with legal measures, including filing criminal complaints, in stages."

The agency also emphasized, "Regardless of whether the perpetrators are in Korea or abroad, we will secure the materials needed to identify the routes through which the posts were created and distributed, as well as the authors, and request investigations by the relevant authorities. We will hold the perpetrators strongly legally accountable under a zero-tolerance policy, without leniency or settlement."

Recently, excessively malicious comments targeting Winter from some fan communities have become an issue online. Some fans have drawn criticism by engaging in egregious conduct, including commenting on Winter's extremely thin figure and appearance and needlessly disparaging her abilities and character.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.