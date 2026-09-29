Kim Jung-tae's Middle-School Freshman Son Boasted Handsome Looks, Then Became an Actor... "Actor Kim Sihyun♥"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Kim Jung-tae shared a glimpse of his daily life with his son, Kim Sihyun, who is following in his footsteps and pursuing a career in acting.

On the 28th, Kim Jung-tae posted photos on his social media along with the caption, "Today, I'm on a business trip to Seoul with Actor Kim Sihyun♥."

The photos show Kim Jung-tae traveling by train with his son Sihyun on their way to Seoul for a business trip.

The father and son sat side by side, taking photos to record a moment from their daily lives. Sihyun, who bears a striking resemblance to his father, drew attention with his handsome looks, V sign and bright smile toward the camera.

Kim Jung-tae referred to his son as an "actor," which also drew attention. Sihyun is pursuing a career in acting, following in his father's footsteps. Last November, he signed an exclusive contract with PA Entertainment and officially began his career as an actor.

Last year, Sihyun appeared with Kim Jung-tae on KBS2's "Gongbu & Nolbu" and shared the victory, leaving a strong impression on viewers. He has also appeared in the web drama "Idol in My Living Room" and the films "Consultant" and "Family Trip."

Meanwhile, Kim Jung-tae married in 2009 and has two sons. He previously appeared on KBS 2TV's "The Return of Superman," where his first son, Jihoo Kim, was affectionately known as "Yakkungi." Last year, he also appeared with his family on TV Chosun's "With Dad and Me Season 3."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.