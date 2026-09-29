Kwon Min-a Deletes Social Media Account Amid Fallout From Naming Police Officer and Saying "The Serial Killer Is the Winner"

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Kwon Min-a, a former member of AOA, has deleted her social media account.

As of the morning of the 29th, Kwon Min-a's social media account had been deleted. The only message displayed was: "Sorry. This page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed."

This appears to have resulted from issues involving Kwon Min-a's family.

On the 28th, Kwon Min-a appealed for help, saying that her older sister could not be reached even though their mother had been admitted to the intensive care unit after suffering cardiac arrest. After failing to contact her sister, she reported her missing to the police. However, Kwon Min-a claimed that the police responded rudely, saying, "That's not our job. Do you have any evidence?" She also said they hung up because she was speaking incoherently. During the incident, Kwon Min-a mentioned the name of a specific serial killer and said, "The perpetrator is the winner." She also disclosed the name and affiliation of the police officer handling the case, sparking controversy.

Kwon Min-a left AOA in 2019 and revealed in 2020 that she had been bullied by Jimin for more than 10 years. In the aftermath, Jimin left the group. Kwon Min-a subsequently continued making random allegations on social media and became the center of controversy. More recently, she claimed that her older sister had embezzled 700 million to 800 million won from her, her mother, and her mother's acquaintances.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.