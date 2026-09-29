Mnet: "Allegations of proxy directing and favoritism on 'S-Di-Pa' are unfounded; legal action to follow"

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Mnet has categorically denied allegations that it favored a particular contestant on Street World Fighter: Directors' War (S-Di-Pa).

Mnet said on the 28th, "The 'Signature 400' mission was conducted according to the same standards and principles for all contestants, and we did not provide any particular contestant with additional benefits or favorable conditions. It is also untrue that another cast member directed on behalf of a particular contestant during the mission."

Mnet added, "The production team applies the same standards and principles in producing the program to ensure that every competition is conducted fairly. Since the indiscriminate distribution and spread of false information may affect the program and its cast members, we will consider taking necessary measures, including legal action, if such conduct continues."

It also appealed to the public, saying, "Separately, leaking or distributing the results of the survival competition before the broadcast not only affects the program's proper production and operation but may also undermine the viewing experience of viewers awaiting the show. We strongly ask that you refrain from leaking or distributing the survival competition results before the broadcast."

After the 'Signature 400' mission, claims emerged on online communities and social media that Minjun Jeong had completed the directing with help from another person. The allegations centered on a significant gap between Minjun Jeong's directing abilities demonstrated during the competition and the level of finish in the resulting work. This led to allegations of preferential treatment, including speculation that the production team had provided a particular contestant with favorable conditions or structured the competition to give that contestant an advantage.

Controversy also arose over claims that the funds needed to prepare for the mission differed by contestant, with some contestants allegedly having to pay a substantial portion of the costs of producing costume props out of their own pockets.

Baek Ji-eun, reporter

silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.