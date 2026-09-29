"Give us 10% of the revenue and we won't expose you"—Park Na-rae's two former managers to face first hearing today (29th) on extortion charges

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] The first trial hearing for two of broadcaster Park Na-rae's former managers will be held.

On the 29th, the Seoul Western District Court's Criminal Division 4, a single-judge panel, will hold the first hearing for Mr. Shin and Mr. Lee, Park Na-rae's former managers, who face charges of joint extortion under the Act on the Punishment of Violences, etc.

The hearing was originally scheduled for the 15th but was postponed by two weeks after Mr. Shin requested a delay.

On the 6th of last month, the Seoul Western District Public Prosecutors' Office indicted Mr. Shin while he was in custody on charges of joint extortion and indicted Mr. Lee without detention on the same charges.

According to prosecutors, the two allegedly claimed that Park Na-rae had used company funds for personal purposes, including spending them on her former boyfriend, and demanded an amount equivalent to 10% of the company's 2024 revenue in exchange for not revealing the allegations. However, they reportedly did not actually receive any money, leaving the alleged extortion as an attempt.

Mr. Shin is also accused of embezzling approximately 44 million won in company funds belonging to Park Na-rae. Prosecutors additionally charged him with occupational embezzlement and fraud involving the use of computers and other devices.

Meanwhile, Park Na-rae has been engaged in a legal dispute with her former managers since December last year. The former managers filed a complaint against Park Na-rae, alleging that she assaulted them, harassed them in the workplace and failed to pay their wages. They accused her of aggravated injury, defamation by publication of false facts, and violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, among other charges. Park Na-rae's side has countersued them on charges including attempted extortion and occupational embezzlement.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.