Hwang Jung-min Files Additional Complaint Against Female Stalker: "Personal Information Distributed During Trial"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jung] Actor Hwang Jung-min has reportedly filed an additional complaint against a woman in her 40s, identified as A, who was sentenced to a fine in the first trial for stalking him. With the original stalking case now before an appellate court and another criminal proceeding added, the legal battle between the two is expected to continue for an extended period.

According to a report by Star News on the 29th, Hwang Jung-min's side recently filed an additional complaint against A. The complaint reportedly concerns A's act of posting online personal information she learned during the trial.

The conflict between Hwang Jung-min and A had previously escalated into a court case over stalking. A was indicted on charges including repeatedly contacting or approaching Hwang despite his stated wish not to be contacted.

The Goyang Branch of the Uijeongbu District Court found A guilty of violating the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes and other charges on the 8th. It sentenced her to a fine of 6 million won and ordered her to complete 40 hours of a stalking treatment program. The court reportedly cited, among other factors, the fact that A continued contacting Hwang after he had indicated that he did not want to be contacted.

However, A appealed the first-trial ruling.

The two are also facing each other in a separate civil lawsuit. A filed a damages suit seeking approximately 200 million won, claiming that she carried out related work after receiving proposals from Hwang Jung-min for a liquor business and creative projects but did not receive fair compensation.

Hwang Jung-min's side, meanwhile, has denied A's claims and maintained that he is the party who suffered harm from her continued contact and approaches. It also previously announced that it would take further legal action over posts concerning his private life that A published on social media, calling them either untrue or maliciously edited.

The conflict between the two has entered a new phase following A's appeal of the fine imposed for stalking and Hwang Jung-min's additional complaint. The appellate proceedings in the original criminal case, the damages lawsuit, and the investigation into the new complaint could all move forward separately, suggesting that the legal battle will continue for the time being.

Reporter Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.