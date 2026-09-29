'Descendants of the Sun' 'Goat Boy' Joel Jin Nwamadi Writes Korean Track History with Asian Games Relay Record and Bronze Medal

Photo: provided by Yonhap; a broadcast still from 'Descendants of the Sun'

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Joel Jin Nwamadi, who appeared in the drama 'Descendants of the Sun,' has grown from a child actor into a South Korean national track-and-field athlete and won a bronze medal at the Asian Games. As a result, his past as a child actor has come back into the spotlight.

On the 28th, Joel Jin Nwamadi competed alongside Seo Min-jun, Lee Jaesung and Biwesa Daniel Gasama in the men's 400-meter relay final at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya, held at Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan.

The South Korean team, with Joel Jin Nwamadi running the second leg, clocked 38.43 seconds to set a Korean record and win a valuable bronze medal. South Korea had been disqualified in qualifying the previous day after officials ruled that the baton exchange took place outside the exchange zone. After the Korea Association of Athletics Federations (KAAF) continued to appeal the decision, the ruling was overturned on the 28th, allowing the team to compete in the final. After all those twists and turns, the South Korean team completed its run with an even more meaningful bronze medal.

Alongside the medal news, Joel Jin Nwamadi's unusual background has also attracted attention.

Photo: provided by Yonhap

Born in 2006, Joel Jin Nwamadi is the son of a Nigerian father who was a long-jump athlete and a Korean mother.

Joel Jin Nwamadi worked as a child actor and, at age 10, appeared in the KBS 2TV drama 'Descendants of the Sun,' which aired in 2016. He shared the screen with Song Joong-ki, Onew and others.

Around the fifth grade of elementary school, Joel Jin Nwamadi began competing in athletics after entering city meets. He subsequently made remarkable progress and emerged as a prominent track-and-field athlete.

Having grown into a national team athlete representing South Korea, Joel Jin Nwamadi made his presence felt at these Asian Games by competing in both an individual event and the relay.

He competed in the men's 100-meter final on the 25th but finished fourth with a time of 10.17 seconds, just 0.06 seconds short of a medal.

However, three days later, he put in another strong performance in the 400-meter relay. Running the second leg for the South Korean team, Joel Jin Nwamadi helped secure a valuable bronze medal along with a Korean record.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.