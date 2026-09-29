‘Lee Se-young’s on-screen partner’ Kentaro Sakaguchi: "There was absolutely no violence"... Draws a line under reports of a marital dispute that prompted a police response

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Kentaro Sakaguchi, who is set to begin activities in South Korea, has been caught up in reports that police were called to his home over a marital dispute just over 10 days after he announced his marriage. His agency strongly denied allegations of violence. Despite the controversy, Sakaguchi continued promoting his work on social media, maintaining his usual activities.

Tristone Entertainment, Kentaro Sakaguchi’s agency, issued a statement on its official website on the 28th regarding a recent report by a weekly magazine.

The agency stated, "We are concerned that the article about Kentaro Sakaguchi published in the weekly magazine has caused concern among many people," adding that speculation-based criticism and inaccurate information had been spreading as a result of the report.

It also drew a clear line under allegations of violence involving Sakaguchi. The agency described him as "a very gentle person" and emphasized, "There has been absolutely no instance of him using violence against the other person."

The agency also said it would take appropriate action if inaccurate information or defamatory remarks continued to spread. However, it did not provide a separate explanation of whether police had actually been called to the home or whether a real argument had taken place between the couple.

Japanese outlet Josei Seven Plus reported on the 28th that police officers had been dispatched after a call to 110 was placed from Kentaro Sakaguchi’s home on the night of the 17th. Citing a police official, the outlet said that an argument between Sakaguchi and his wife had escalated and that his wife appeared to have made the call.

Attention was drawn to the incident because it reportedly occurred just over 10 days after Kentaro Sakaguchi announced on the 6th that he had married a non-celebrity woman. However, the specific reason for the alleged marital dispute and the circumstances at the time have not been confirmed.

Amid the controversy, Kentaro Sakaguchi has continued his scheduled activities as an actor. On the 29th, after completing a stage greeting marking one month since the release of one of his films, he posted on social media, "Thank you, everyone."

Although reports about his private life claimed that police had been called to his home shortly after his marriage, he made no mention of the matter on social media. Instead, he shared updates related to his work and appeared to be carrying on as usual.

On the 6th, Kentaro Sakaguchi personally announced through his official paid fan club that he had married a non-celebrity woman he had been dating. At the time, he also said he intended to continue working harder as an actor.

According to Japanese media reports, his wife is a hair and makeup artist three years older than Kentaro Sakaguchi. The two reportedly met on the set of a drama and had been dating for more than five years.

Kentaro Sakaguchi has maintained an active career in both Japan and South Korea, building a strong profile in both countries. He became even more familiar to South Korean viewers after starring alongside Korean actress Lee Se-young in the Coupang Play series What Comes After Love. He is also set to appear alongside Lee Joon-gi in the new Asian co-produced Tuesday drama kiDnap GAME, which will premiere on Channel A on October 6.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.