Seo In-young Lost 14 kg, but Looked Plumper as Soon as WATERBOMB Ended: "I Let Myself Go Again"

[Sportschosun | Lee Ga-eun] Singer Seo In-young, formerly of the group Jewelry, shared an update after gaining weight following her WATERBOMB performance.

On the 28th, Seo In-young's YouTube channel, 'Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon,' posted a video titled 'First Look at Seo In-young's NEW Chanel Bag (Unboxing).'

Seo In-young proudly shared that an acquaintance had given her pajamas and an extremely expensive luxury handbag as birthday gifts. Since she had recently sold two luxury handbags at a secondhand luxury store to cover her living expenses, the production team added the caption, "Selling another one?" prompting laughter.

When the production team told Seo In-young, who had recently gained weight, "Comments saying that you have a belly again are appearing these days," she acknowledged the weight gain, saying, "I let myself go again a bit after WATERBOMB." Ahead of her WATERBOMB performance last August, Seo In-young underwent liposuction on her upper arms and lost 14 kilograms.

Fans also left comments such as, "Her weight is back to where it was after WATERBOMB," "You've gotten plumper again. So cute," "A relatable queen. She gained weight in the meantime," and "She had been thin her whole life, but it seems managing her weight isn't easy. Celebrities are truly amazing."

Seo In-young lifted her top slightly to reveal her belly fat and danced, while the production team blurred her stomach with a mosaic effect, adding to the laughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.